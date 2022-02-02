Williams Lake chef, former school trustee, diagnosed with chronic liver disease

Brice O’Neill (from left), sous-chef Kathy Turner, Paulette Hrynkewich, Beth Neville and Jane Straub dish up the plates in a very orderly fashion at the annual Yuletide dinner in 2018. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake chef who often shared his culinary talents to help others is in dire need of a liver transplant.

Brice O’Neill was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) – disease of the bile ducts – and is waiting to transfer from Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to Vancouver General Hospital where he will undergo surgery to remove stints from his liver and have new ones put in.

“In Vancouver he will undergo further testing and will be meeting with the transplant team to determine next steps,” said his wife Sue Lachance.

O’Neill is at the beginning of what could be a very long and difficult process and Lachance said they won’t know specifics until the transplant team has finished its review.

“They only know long-term treatment for this disease is a liver transplant.”

A GoFundMe created last week by Melonie Bateman, who used to work for Lachance and O’Neill when they owned New World Coffee and Tea House before it was destroyed by a fire, has been gaining momentum.

As a server at New World, Bateman said she witnessed the “selfless contributions” of O’Neill and Lachance.

“Brice never wanted to be in the spotlight, but preferred to silently help others. He sat with my dying father and that act was something my mom talks about as it truly meant the world to my parents …that he would sit with a dying man to just talk about life and the dying process,” Bateman said.

Bateman credited Kane Fraser of Williams Lake for approaching and asking if she would set up the GoFundMe.

“Brice and Sue both helped so many people with their time, energy and kindness,” she added. “They deserve all the help and if I was able to shed light during their time of need, then I am the one grateful to be able to give back, as they would never ask.”

Lachance said O’Neill wanted people to know how ‘extremely’ grateful he is to everyone who has generously donated as he will be out of work for the near future and there will be many expenses to cover.

“He would also like to encourage anyone who has not done so to please register as an organ donor. At this time B.C. does not have a living donor program for liver transplants so that is not an option for people who are in need of one,” Lachance said.

In early November, O’Neill’s health started to decline and it took a while to have full understanding of what was going on.

At one point he had a very severe blood infection as a result of the PSC.

As for Lachance she has been up and down.

“It is difficult for anyone facing an unknown future with life-threatening issues,” she said.

O’Neill is the father of two daughters, 15 and 19 years of age.

He grew up near Dugan Lake on the Horsefly Road.

In 1993 at the age of 19, O’Neill injured his leg in a car accident and in 1995 his leg was amputated due to complications.

He also served as a school trustee.

