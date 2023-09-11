Williams Lake Chamber Expo coming up Sept. 16

This Expo will be held in the Gibraltar Room on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Submitted by the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce

The Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our first annual Chamber Expo. Whether you are looking for more information on a specific company, a new job, or wanting to do some shopping, this Expo is the place to be.

Williams Lake has many incredible businesses that provide a wide range of services, and this Expo will highlight each one. It is free admission for the general public, so we encourage everyone from our community to come and take a look at what these businesses have to offer. This is an exciting opportunity for our Chamber members to promote their business to the community, and network amongst each other.

This Expo will be held in the Gibraltar Room, at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope that all our chamber members consider signing up, as tables are reserved for our members only.

It is a $50 vendor fee to participate, this will include your table, chairs, and a black tablecloth, if needed. This event is focused on giving our chamber members the opportunity to build brand awareness, grow their network, connect with new customers, showcase their services and products, look for volunteers or new members, and post job applications. There will be food trucks and food vendors, along with businesses selling their products and providing information on their services. This is a great way for new companies and new organizations to introduce themselves to the town. We hope to get more chambers members signed up to the Expo and hope to see many people stop by to support these local businesses.

For more information, or to sign up, please contact the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce at 250-392-5025 or events@wlchamber.ca

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Williams Lake