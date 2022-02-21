Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District populations increase

Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District region have seen population increases over the last five years according to the 2021 Census. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have seen population increases in the last five years.

The latest Census taken in May 2021 show 10,947 people were living in Williams Lake, up from 10,753 in 2016, for an increase of 1.8 per cent.

For the CRD region, which includes Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, the population was 62,931 in 2021, up from 61,988 in 2016 for an increase of 1.5 per cent.

In the information released so far from Statistics Canada there were 5,066 private dwellings in Williams Lake with a density of 330.5 people per square kilometre, while in the CRD there were 32,395 private dwellings and a density of 0.8 persons per square kilometre.

Enrollment increased in School District 27 as well with 4,435 students in September 2020 up to 4,664 students in September 2021.

According to the B.C. vital statistics, there were 214 births in the Williams Lake area in 2021 and 222 deaths in that same year.

For the entire province, the population grew by 7.6 per cent from 4,648,055 in 2016 to 5,000,879 in 2021.

Canada’s overall population grew 5.2 per cent to 36,991,981. B.C.’s population growth was beaten only the Yukon, which grew by 12.1 per cent, and Prince Edward Island, which grew by eight per cent. B.C. remains the third largest province in Canada.

On April 27, 2022, Statistics Canada will release further information from the Census on Canada’s shifting demographic profile and on July 12, 2022, will release information about families and households, Canadian military experience and the income profile of Canadians.

READ MORE: Squamish B.C. leads the way as Canadians flock to smaller urban centres

READ MORE: 2021 census responses due May 11



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictCensusWilliams Lake