Williams Lake CAO provides clarity on Boitanio Park overnight homeless site

Homelessness an evolving, dynamic crisis in our community, no simple solution, says city

There has been a homeless camp at Boitanio Park near the picnic shelter for a few weeks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake acknowledges homelessness is an evolving issue and staff and council released more details on steps being made to address the ongoing housing crisis in the lakecity.

At a regular council meeting on May 2, council voted in favour of a recommendation from staff to allow for temporary, overnight shelters to be erected in a designated area at the south end of Boitanio Park.

The shelters can only be erected in the designated area from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Every morning, bylaw staff and RCMP will visit the area to ensure tents and other items are removed.

Law prohibits the city from outlawing overnight shelter in all parks and public spaces, but it can identify which parks or public spaces will accommodate temporary shelters.

The city said the demand for indoor shelter space is currently above the number of available spaces and labour resources.

Gary Muraca, chief administrative officer for the city, said they are working with BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association and other partners to increase the number of indoor shelters spaces.

“We are taking immediate action to work with senior levels of government to eliminate the need for anyone to shelter outside,” stated Muraca. “In the meantime, this is the best temporary solution for those people living in our community who do not have homes for a variety of reasons.”

They estimate there are 50 people sheltering outdoors or in need of temporary housing.

The south end of Boitanio Park was chosen through consultation with RCMP and other organizations because it is located away from most of the active areas of the park while still being accessible for security, medical and health services. Daycamps, the bike park and disc golf are fairly well-removed from the designated area.

This location will provide access to waste receptacles, sharps containers and public washrooms.

The city said they recognize they are key stakeholders in dealing with the issue but also said they lack authority and resources to take the lead.

“Williams Lake is not alone in attempting to deal with this important and complex issue,” Muraca said. “Ultimately, the plan is to continue to lobby and to apply pressure on senior levels of government to provide long-term solutions to mental health, addiction and homelessness in the community.”

Council said they will look at piloted models in other municipalities such as Kelowna, Kamloops, Victoria and Nanaimo have used to address homelessness.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council to allow homeless to camp in designated area of city overnight

READ MORE: Solutions sought for growing homelessness needs in lakecity

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessWilliams Lake