Williams Lake cannabis shop slated to open at Comer Station in early October 2019

A cannabis retail shop has received its licence from the provincial government and will be opening at the Comer Station on Mackenzie Avenue North in about two weeks, owner Peter Saunders said Tuesday.

“We started working on the store and were almost complete when they gave us our licence,” Saunders said.

He anticipates between six and eight employees will be working in the store, selling all of the products permitted by the provincial government. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. – the same hours as the beer and wine store at the Comer Station.

“We’ve been having interviews and I think the majority of people have been hired.”

All products sold in the store will be sourced through the liquor and cannabis control branch.

“We are not allowed to buy anything on the open market,” Saunders said, adding another rule stipulates the windows must be covered so that a person cannot look into the store from the outside.

Earlier this year, Saunders opened another cannabis shop in Port Hardy, which he said is doing “quite well.”

He has been working on applications for many sites in the province over the last 18 months and has a couple more in Victoria in the works.

Pacificanna will be the first cannabis shop to open with a provincial licence in Williams Lake.

In March of this year, Williams Lake Indian Band opened Indigenous Bloom on IR #1 land inside the city limits on Mackenzie Avenue South.

