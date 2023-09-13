Williams Lake cafe hopes to offer occasional daycare services

Kirsty MacGregor, owner of Little Cariboo Cafe, has applied for a zoning amendment so she can offer occasional daycare. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Since opening the Little Cariboo Cafe has offered a play space for children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake cafe that hosts a play space for children is one step closer to being able to provide occasional daycare services at the site.

Little Cariboo Cafe, located at E-280 Third Ave. North, has applied for the land use zoning to be amended to allow for the change.

The property is zoned at Town Centre Commercial and the owner asking the permitted land use be added community care facility for its off-street parking by adding community care facility use.

That would mean a minimum of seven parking spaces, including one accessible space.

City council unanimously gave third to the zoning amendment Tuesday, Sept. 12 at its regular meeting.

The application will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval.

Owner Kirsty MacGregor said if approved she will be permitted to host up to 10 children at one time.

“This town needs more childcare,” she said. “A lot of us don’t have family in town and we need babysitters or short-term daycare to go to appointments and things.”

Before the council meeting there was also a public hearing regarding the application.

There were no comments made by the public or forwarded to city hall in advance, said Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

