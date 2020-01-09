Still North Design Co. in Williams Lake has launched a T-shirt fundraiser with 100 per cent profits to be donated to Australia. (Still North Design Co. Facebook photo)

Williams Lake businesswoman launches T-shirt fundraiser for fire-ravaged Australia

Courtney Vreeman of Still North Design Co. raised thousands of dollars in just one day

Still North Design Co. founder Courtney Vreeman is throwing her efforts and influence behind a fundraising campaign for the Australia wildfires.

Vreeman, whose T-shirt designs have gained wild popularity across Canada in the last two years, created a ‘Australia Strong’ design for her T-shirts with 100 per cent of the profits of the shirts sold donated to help the fire-ravaged country.

Read More: Williams Lake’s Still North Design Co. strikes a chord with Canadian consumers

In just eight hours, Vreemen’s post regarding the fundraiser was shared hundreds of times and thousands of dollars was raised.

“Tears fill my eyes as I reflect on today,” Vreeman posted Wednesday. “We received hundreds of orders from all over the world. My goal is to donate over $10,000 from this week’s tee shirt sales and we are more than half way there in only a few hours.”

Read More: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Vreeman went on to thank Still North’s fans and followers for the outpouring of support.

“I truly live to give and you guys always supporting my crazy fundraisers means the world to me. I appreciate every single one of you, and though SNDC’s contribution may not be huge, every penny counts.”

During the 2017 wildfires, Vreeman launched a similar fundraising campaign which also raised thousands of dollars for fire victims.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class
Next story
Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Just Posted

Williams Lake businesswoman launches T-shirt fundraiser for fire-ravaged Australia

Courtney Vreeman of Still North Design Co. raised thousands of dollars in just one day

Xeni Gwet’in wildhorses and riders featured in History channel documentary series

The Wild Ones will premiere on Monday, Jan. 20

Wildfire risk management information meetings coming up in Williams Lake, Miocene

Ministry personnel will share information on projects and answer questions from the public

USW 1-2017 Central Cariboo Disposal collective agreement in limbo

Unionized employees rejected the latest proposal in December, present agreement expired June 2019

MP Doherty ‘devastated’ after 63 Canadians killed in Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Iran

The crash happened overnight just after the plane took off, killing all 176 passengers on board

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read