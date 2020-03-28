The Williams Lake owner of Computer Access Center is warning business owners to check in, even if they are closed, as he arrived at work to discover his door lock had been removed. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake business discovers front door lock removed

Even if business are closed due to COVID-19, they need to check buildings: Nick Sardy

A Williams Lake business owner was recently surprised to find a hole in his door where the lock should have been, but relieved nothing was stolen.

Nick Sardy, owner of theComputer Access Centre on Third Avenue South told the Tribune he’s had the business for 29 years this fall and nothing like this has ever happened before.

As for the fact nothing was stolen, he wondered if the suspect(s) were scared off because someone came by.

He wants to warn other businesses, especially because many are closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are a business that is closed you should by and check your place regularly.”

Williams Lake RCMP Sgt. Jason Pole confirmed Thursday that to date, Sardy’s was the only report of a lock being removed from a door police had received.

Sardy’s business remains open as he’s getting lots of calls from people needing computer support or service, however, with no customers coming into the store, he is watching a lot of TV.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile RCMP: Man found passed out with air soft handgun by first responders

Just Posted

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Williams Lake business discovers front door lock removed

Even if business are closed due to COVID-19, they need to check buildings: Nick Sardy

Back to school: District 27 workforce to provide critical support during COVID-19 pandemic

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said he hopes the district can be a source of calm for communities

Triage tent being set up at 100 Mile District General Hospital

This will keep patient with respiratory symptoms away from patients with other health concerns

100 Mile RCMP: Man found passed out with air soft handgun by first responders

The suspect is in the custody of the 100 Mile RCMP at this time

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

World update, 9:30 p.m. March 27: Positive news in Korea as U.S. hits 100,000 cases

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Most Read