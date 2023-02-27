Williams Lake breaks snowfall record Sunday, Feb. 26

On Sunday the Williams Lake area received 11.2 cm of snow

Williams Lake broke a snowfall record on Sunday, Feb. 26, based on data kept since 1960.

Environment Canada said 11.2 cm of snow fell, breaking the old record of 6.6 cm for that same day in 2011.

Fulfilling a snowfall warning for the area, Mother Nature began sharing the white stuff on Friday with four cm of snow by midnight.

On Saturday, another 9.2 cm of snow fell, inspiring local residents to get out with their snowblowers and shovels, only to repeat those efforts the following day.

So far in the month of Feburary, 58.2 cm of snow has fallen in Williams Lake.

Snowfall records were also broken on Sunday in Abbotsford with 19.3 cm of snow and Kamloops with 11 cm.

Monday, Feb. 27 it is -3C with the sun shining and a wind chill of -15 C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and Tuesday in the forecast.



