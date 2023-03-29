Williams Lake Boitanio Park, Stampede Grounds slated for prescribed burns in April

Prescribed burns are planned for the area around the Stampede Grounds and Boitanio Park starting as early as Tuesday, April 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Prescribed burns are planned for Boitanio Park and the Stampede Park Grounds for as early as Tuesday, April 4.

The BC Wildfire Service, in partnership with the city of Williams Lake, plans to conduct the burns in efforts to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

These prescribed burns will cover a combined 9.5 hectares in Boitanio Park and the Stampede Park Grounds, noted the BC Wildfire Service in a news release.

Burning will continue periodically until April 21 and only happen if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

A low- to moderate-intensity surface fire will be lit within pre-established hose line boundaries to remove combustible materials and mimic a naturally occurring ground fire.

BC Wildfire Service staff will be working with members of the Williams Lake Fire Department to carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times.

Smoke and flames will be visible in the city.

While burning is underway, traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of public and firefighters, short delays may occur. Fires will be extinguished at the end of the day with on-site monitoring for the evenings.

The intent of the prescribed burns is to reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading within city limits and to promote the growth of local plant species while reducing the spread of invasive plant species.

These prescribed burns will also allow the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service to work together outside of emergency response activities, which is important for strengthening inter-agency coordination.

