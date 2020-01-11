Cars were covered in snow in the early morning Saturday thanks to an early morning flurry of snow. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake blanketed in fresh snowfall prior to deep freeze

Around seven centimetres of snow is expected in the lakecity this weekend

The lakecity awoke to snow covering their cars this Saturday morning, with more on the way, just prior to temperatures plummeting.

The lakecity is expected to get around seven centimetres of snow, on average, over the course of the weekend adding to the ice and snow the January snowstorms have already brought. Currently, the fresh white powder is making braking problematic in some areas, though no major vehicle incidents have been reported on Drive BC.

Compact snow has been reported as a hazard across Highway 20 as a result of the snowfall, especially near Alexis Creek and Williams Lake between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64.2 km and between Bald Mountain Road to Highway 97 for 47.6 km in Williams Lake itself. Highway 97, meanwhile, is reporting limited visibility due to heavy snowfall along some stretches of the road, especially near Quesnel.

Temperature-wise the lakecity is enjoying the highest temperatures we’ll get for some time at a comparatively balmy -3C that feels like -5C with the windchill. Overnight, however, temperatures are expected to drop drastically with a low of -19C on Sunday that is expected to feel like -29C.

Read More:Reminder that School District 27 buses won’t run at -32 C

The weather is anticipated to follow this downward trend for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies. At night from Sunday to Thursday it’s expected to be -30 C each night, and colder.

If temperatures reach as low as -32 C, as measured at the Williams Lake airport, School District 27 buses will not run in the Williams Lake area.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Just Posted

Williams Lake blanketed in fresh snowfall prior to deep freeze

Around seven centimetres of snow is expected in the lakecity this weekend

Williams Lake preparing to take the polar plunge for the 20th year

As winter grips Williams Lake in its icy grasp once more the 2020 Freezin’ For a Reason approaches

Forget the winter blues with tales from South Africa and beyond

St. Andrew’s United Church travel and dessert series returns Wednesday, Jan. 15

EDITORIAL: Canadians pay ultimate price

All 176 souls aboard the commercial flight were killed

Williams Lake area couple without home phone since Dec. 22

Cary Christensen wonders if any other Telus customers in the area are experiencing similar issues

VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said

Boeser nets 2 to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Most Read