Williams Lake blanketed in fresh snowfall prior to deep freeze

Around seven centimetres of snow is expected in the lakecity this weekend

Cars were covered in snow in the early morning Saturday thanks to an early morning flurry of snow. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

The lakecity awoke to snow covering their cars this Saturday morning, with more on the way, just prior to temperatures plummeting.

The lakecity is expected to get around seven centimetres of snow, on average, over the course of the weekend adding to the ice and snow the January snowstorms have already brought. Currently, the fresh white powder is making braking problematic in some areas, though no major vehicle incidents have been reported on Drive BC.

Compact snow has been reported as a hazard across Highway 20 as a result of the snowfall, especially near Alexis Creek and Williams Lake between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64.2 km and between Bald Mountain Road to Highway 97 for 47.6 km in Williams Lake itself. Highway 97, meanwhile, is reporting limited visibility due to heavy snowfall along some stretches of the road, especially near Quesnel.

Temperature-wise the lakecity is enjoying the highest temperatures we’ll get for some time at a comparatively balmy -3C that feels like -5C with the windchill. Overnight, however, temperatures are expected to drop drastically with a low of -19C on Sunday that is expected to feel like -29C.

The weather is anticipated to follow this downward trend for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies. At night from Sunday to Thursday it’s expected to be -30 C each night, and colder.

If temperatures reach as low as -32 C, as measured at the Williams Lake airport, School District 27 buses will not run in the Williams Lake area.



