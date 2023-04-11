Williams Lake awards pavement marking with three-year contract

Costs have increased substantially in recent years, procurement and asset manager said

Streets will receive pavement marking later in 2023 with the contract awarded to Andesite Holdings Ltd. DBA Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has awarded a three-year contract for pavement marking in the amount of $166,195 annually.

Two tenders were received with Andesite Holdings Ltd. DBA Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. bidding the lower amount.

Aardvark Pavement Marking Services had a bid for $194,455 in the first year, $204,168 in the second year and $214,386 for the third year.

When city council approved awarding the contract to Andesite during the regular meeting Tuesday, April 4, the city’s chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko said the three-year locked-in price is guaranteed.

In her report to council, the city’s procurement and asset management coordinator Jenni Hoyer noted how costs for pavement marking have increased substantially over the last few years.

She said it was $99,283 in 2020, $111,171 in 2021 and $139,921 in 2022.

“The ability to establish price certainty for the next three years would be beneficial,” she noted, as she recommended council accept the three-year contract.

