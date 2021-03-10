Williams Lake awards five hardship grants to local non-profits

Five organizations have applied to date, all were successful

Participants gather around to spectate as racers line up for their events during one of the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s annual Yanks Peak Family Fun Days from a previous year. The Powder Kings is one of five non-profits receiving a COVID hardship grant from the city of Williams Lake. (Maryclaire Snowball photo)

Five organizations will receive a financial boost from Williams Lake’s COVID harship grants program.

Council endorsed the grants during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 9.

The Williams Lake Rotary Club will receive $2,500, the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club $2,488.95, Canadian Ski Patrol $2,000, Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club $2,500 and Gavin Lake Forest Education Society $2,500.

In January city council set aside $25,000 for 10 grants and chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko said so far five groups have applied.

Coun. Scott Nelson encouraged other non-profits to apply as there is still money left.

To qualify the applicants have to be a registered non-profit, located within or directly benefitting Williams Lake, demonstrate hardship as a result of the pandemic and need the grant for capital expenses.

The grant money is coming from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funds the city received from the province.

Coun. Sheila Boehm said lots of the organizations are run by volunteers and she was glad to see them being supported.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake