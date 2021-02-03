A Williams Lake area man will return to court on Feb. 10, facing numerous charges, including possession of two water pumps stolen from the Tyee Lake Fire Dept. in October 2020. (RCMP logo)

Williams Lake area man facing numerous charges slated to appear in court Feb. 10

Michael Sheldon Johnson, 37, was arrested Jan. 28 on seven outstanding warrants

A Williams Lake area man facing several charges related to possession of stolen property will be back in court on Feb. 10, 2021.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley issued a news release Tuesday, Feb. 2, noting Michael Sheldon Johnson, 37, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 on seven outstanding warrants after he failed to appear in court as required.

“The Williams Lake RCMP held Mr. Johnson in custody on all matters to appear before a judge in Williams Lake Provincial Court on the morning of January 28, 2021,” Pelley noted. “Subsequently after a bail hearing and opposition by Crown Counsel to release Mr. Johnson, he was placed on a release order.”

Pelley said within the release order there were several strict conditions that will continue to be monitored closely for full compliance and pro-active enforcement by the Williams Lake RCMP.

In the news release, Pelley noted that one of the warrants was in relation to the theft of two water pumps from the fire department, taken during a break and enter on Oct. 27, 2020.

Read more: One person arrested in connection with theft from Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Other charges Johnson faces from incidents at or near Williams Lake on or about Oct. 30, 2020 include three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts possession of stolen property, two counts of deal with identity document without lawful excuse, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and one count driving while prohibited.

Pelley noted that Johnson was also arrested on additional arrest warrants and charged for driving while prohibited or licence suspended on Jan. 14, 2020, Jan. 22, 2020, Feb. 16, 2020 and April 8, 2020. He was also charged for possession of a controlled substance on April 8, 2020.

Additionally on or about Sept. 20, 2020, at or near Miocene, Johnson did commit an offence of break and enter and was in possession of stolen property two times.

On about Oct. 11, 2020, at or near Williams Lake Johnson did commit an offence of possessing an instrument suitable for the purpose of breaking into a place did commit an offence of mischief $5,000 or under, did commit an offence of possession of a controlled substance and committed a breach of undertaking.

“High risk offenders or repeat offenders capitalizing on property offences victimizing our city and rural communities remain a strategic priority,” Pelley said.

Read more: Auto theft, theft from vehicles increased in 2020: Williams Lake RCMP stats


