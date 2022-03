Emergency crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon (March 4) in the Dog Creek Road neighbourhood.

The home is located on Carolyn Road and appeared to be heavily damaged as fire crews continued to work putting out the fire at 4:45 p.m.

A WLFD truck was also transporting water from a hydrant at Hodgson Road to battle the blaze.

