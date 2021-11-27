Williams Lake area First Nation rebrands with traditional spelling

SXFN has incorporated an image of the Chief’s Head Cliff, a landmark near the community, and the eagle, a traditionally significant animal, and water representing the Fraser River. (SXFN submitted image)

Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) at Dog Creek and Canoe Creek announced the launch of their new logo on Nov. 10.

The launch took place during the Annual General Assembly and included a spelling adjustment that reflects a more accurate and traditional spelling of the community’s name from “Xgat’tem” to “Xget’tem” First Nation”.

The logo has been updated “to highlight and proudly represent the natural beauty and landmarks of SXFN traditional territory” according to a press release.

The Secwepem’c language continues to be on a path of restoration, and with that, pronunciation and spelling are essential, the release said.

With the guidance of one of the SXFN elders and the Spi7uy Squqluts Language and Culture Society, the change from Xgat’tem to Xget’tem (which means Deep Valley) was made.

Beginning in October 2020, SXFN began their collaboration with Splash Media Group Inc. to upgrade the logo.

This process was guided by Stswecem`c Xget`tem leadership, elders and youth council.

The new logo is meant to highlight the key points of the ‘Chief`s Head Cliff’ landmark located in Stswecem`c and the significance of the eagle’s presence.

The water represents the Fraser River located west of SXFN.

“I was fortunate to be part of a research team in 1996 that interviewed our elders regarding title and rights issues stemming from cultural and traditional uses of our people. Jimmy Seymour told the story of our ancestor’s use of the canyon, (Eagles Nest -Spi7ellcw) to do vision quests. Jimmy explained the Chief’s head significance. Jimmy mentioned that a medicine man jumped off the cliff and turned into an eagle and left his image there.” said Hank (Hillary) Adams, Kukpi7 (Chief) of Stswecem`c Xget`tem First Nation. “We are pleased with the evolution of our recent logo, which was designed by one of our members Dawn Murphy; it reflects our culture and heritage and, more importantly, who we are as Stswecem’c Xget’tem people and our home.”

The community said it is proud of the new look and colours and feels that this rebrand provides a more authentic representation of Stswecem`c Xget`tem First Nation.

In December of 2021, SXFN will also be launching a new website.

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw is comprised of the four Secwepemc communities Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake); T’exelc (Williams Lake); Stswecem’c – Xget’tem (Dog Creek – Canoe Creek); and Xat’sull – Cmetem (Soda Creek – Deep Creek). The Nations of the NStQ are in the fifth stage of treaty negotiations with the Province of B.C. and the Government of Canada.

