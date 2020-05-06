Williams Lake city council has approved the use of the City’s logo in signage promoting the wearing of non-medical masks in stores. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake approves use of City logo for signs encouraging non-medical mask wearing in stores

Higher public demand for masks and more compliance with wearing them, said CAO

Williams Lake will be lending its official logo to signage promoting the use of non-medical masks in businesses around the city.

City council unanimously approved the idea at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 5, although Coun. Craig Smith removed himself, saying he had a conflict of interest because he owns a sign shop.

As public awareness around the benefits of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 increases, there have been reports of a higher public demand for masks and more compliance with wearing them, the City’s chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said.

Read more: Canada-China City Friendship Association donates 6,000 masks to Cariboo communities

He noted he has had numerous conversations with local physicians and Joao Gaspar of the Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic regarding the promotion of non-surgical mask usage at businesses in Williams Lake.

From these initial discussions, the Rotary Club and Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce have already indicated their support in getting messaging out to their members, he added.

MacDonald said having consistent messaging provided at Williams Lake businesses sends a strong message and the proposed signage includes the City logo to lend it legitimacy and to show the City’s support for wearing masks.

“A local group of volunteers from the Cariboo Piecemakers Quilting Club and Cariboo Sew Strong have been making reusable cloth masks and distributing them in our community,” he added. “They are prepared to equip participating businesses with these masks to provide to their patrons who wish to use them.”

Read more: COVID-19: Cariboo women turn to their sewing machines to protect frontline health care workers


Williams Lake

