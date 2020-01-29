Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive director steps down

Mark Doratti has been involved with the Chamber since 2015, and was hired as ED in March 2018

Mark Doratti is stepping down from his position as executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, the chamber announced Wednesday in a letter to members. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s executive director is leaving his position, the chamber announced Wednesday.

“We write to advise you that Mr. Mark Doratti will be stepping down as Executive Director of the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce,” noted chamber president Vanessa Riplinger in a letter to members.

Doratti has been involved with the chamber since 2015, first as a board member, then as second vice-president.

He was hired as the executive director in March 2018 to replace Claudia Blair.

The search for a new executive director will begin shortly, Riplinger added, noting the chamber wishes Doratti “all the best” in his future endeavours.

Doratti grew up in Williams Lake, left in 1976 and returned to the community in 2012. He spent 30 years with the RCMP working throughout Saskatchewan.

Last summer Doratti participated in the Rolling Barrage – a ride aimed at conquering the stigma of PTSD.

The chamber declined comment.



