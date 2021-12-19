A big snowfall Saturday, Dec. 18 in Williams Lake sealed the deal on a white Christmas for 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A big snowfall Saturday, Dec. 18 in Williams Lake sealed the deal on a white Christmas for 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and area sees heavy snowfall in time for Christmas

Almost 20 cm fell on Saturday, Dec. 18

About 19.2 cm of snow fell over Williams Lake Saturday, Dec. 18, according to Environment Canada.

Total snowfall for the lakecity so far in the month of December is 43.4 cm, with Dec. 1st being the other significant snowfall event at 12 cm.

Many residents told the Tribune they were thankful for neighbours helping to clear the sidewalk snow in front of residential properties in the city.

At Environment Canada, snow is measured by automated observing stations which register the snowfall and snow-on-ground amounts, using an acoustic snow sensor (SR-50). The automated sites report snowfall amounts hourly in centimetres.

At staffed stations, the snow amount or the depth of accumulated snow-on-ground is measured using a snow ruler or a ruler calibrated to centimetres. The measurements are made at several points which appear representative of the immediate area, and then averaged. Snow is normally measured in centimetres.

The weather forecast this coming week calls for night time temperatures of -21C, dipping down to -26C for Christmas night.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged in death of missing Langley woman

Just Posted

A big snowfall Saturday, Dec. 18 in Williams Lake sealed the deal on a white Christmas for 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake and area sees heavy snowfall in time for Christmas

Tina Derksen hands over two dinners to Brian LaPointe during the Christmas Dinner Out the Door event on Dec. 11. The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Seniors’ Centre serves up some holiday spirit

Frosty the Snowman (left), Alecia Harms, and Lucy Radolla were creating a melting snowman during the Winterfest event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Frosty the Snowman kicks off festive season at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Timberwolves U18 boys helped deliver dinners, stockings and teddy bears to vehicles as they arrived for the 24th Annual Yuletide Dinner, Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SEASON’S GREETINGS: 24th Yuletide Dinner, takeout style