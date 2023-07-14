Williams Lake air quality high risk due to smoke in the area Friday July 14

Smoke continues to linger over Williams Lake Friday, July 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The B.C. Government air quality map shows Williams Lake is at a 7 rating, high risk, Friday, July 14. (Ministry of Environment image)

The air quality in Williams Lake is hovering at a seven on the airquality index Friday, July 7.

A number seven is considered high risk and due to high concentrations of smoke particles in the air.

There are several purple air monitors placed within the city of Williams Lake that provide hourly PM2.5 (particulate matter) observations.

Residents can access the information from these monitors at cyclone.unbc.ca/aqmap a site hosted by the University of Northern B.C.

There are also purple air monitors at Alexandria, north of Williams Lake and at Anahim Lake near Nagwunt’oo School.

Environment Canada is showing in the forecast for Williams Lake there is a 30 per cent of showers and a high of 24 C in the forecast, with a 40 per cent of showers Saturday and Sunday, 60 per cent on Monday with a high of 17 C.

So far in July 2023, Williams Lake has received 3.2 mm of rain, 36.4 mm in June and 19.9 mm in May.

That precipitation amount compares to 2022 when Williams Lake received 36.3 mm in May, 137.4 mm in June and 36.9 mm by July 14.

DriveBC is warning limited visibility due to smoke on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake between Bull Mountain Road and Lavally Road for 44 km.

