Williams Lake air quality at high risk due to smoke Saturday morning, July 15

Smoke continues to impact air quality in Williams Lake on Saturday morning, July 15. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) BC Environment’s air quality map is showing Williams Lake to be at a 10-plus or high risk level Saturday morning, July 15. (BC Government image) As of Saturday, July 15 there are no new fires showing on the BC Wildfire interactive map for the Williams Lake area. (BC Wildfire Image)

The air quality in Williams Lake has deteriorated due to smoky conditions and is rated at very high risk Saturday morning, July 15.

With the index sitting at 10-plus, at-risk residents are encouraged to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion, notes the Ministry of Environment air quality index site.

Environment Canada notes in its forecast there is a 60 per cent chance of showers for today through Tuesday, which if materializes would provide some reprieve.

As of Saturday morning, there are no new wildfires showing up within the Williams Lake area and the smoke is moving in from other areas.

The air quality is anticipated to improve slightly through the day to a moderate risk by tonight and by Sunday to be at low risk.

