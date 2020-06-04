Williams Lake city council announced during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 2, its intention to hire an archaeologist. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake aims to hire own archaeologist

Mayor Walt Cobb said the hope is archaelogical assessments will be done in a timely fashion

The City of Williams Lake is hoping to hire its own archaeologist.

“We have a pretty diverse community and there are lots of different archaeological sites and we need to ensure that we have somebody in place that can do that assessment so we can move projects forward so they aren’t held up,” Mayor Walt Cobb said of the decision when it was made public during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

Development at Boitanio Mall and the Cariboo Heritage Park Society plans to relocate the 153 Mile Historic store to Pinchbeck Hill above the Stampede Grounds have been stalled due to archaeological issues, Cobb added.

“We met with the Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) before Christmas and they indicated they did not want to participate in the archaeological assessment of the properties because they did not want to appear as the bad guy if something was found.”

Read more: Pre-settler evidence reviewed as Williams Lake eyes Stampede Grounds for heritage park

Responding to the mayor’s comments, Aaron Mannella, WLIB chief administrative officer, confirmed that Sugar Cane Archaeology doesn’t want to participate in assessing the Boitanio Mall area.

“The Williams Lake Indian Band, through Sugar Cane Archaeology, did conduct the archaeological assessment to Pinchbeck Hill and they have also done work on Boitanio Mall,” Mannella said.

“It is correct to say we don’t want to participate on the Boitanio Mall project because it’s a protected area and we are aware of what we would find.”

Mannella said they are in support of development, but not the disruption of grounds that are protected.

“We are generally OK with what they have proposed, but we do want to avoid conflict by participating in that excavation,” Mannella said. “We have tried to align the Janda Group (mall’s owners) with another archaeologist.”

Prior to Boitanio Mall being built in 1974, provincial archaeologists became interested in the site when bones were discovered during excavation of the site by developers.

“By the time the department was notified of the find, the bones had been disposed of and the burial site destroyed, but remains of pit houses and some artifacts were later discovered by local residents on an undeveloped area of the site,” noted the April 4, 1974 edition of the Tribune.

A team of archaeologists from the provincial branch and members of the Sugar Cane community worked at the site to recover artifacts for a month, with the Cloverlawn Development covering the costs of the dig.

In 2016, the City of Vancouver through its Parks Board was the first in Canada to hire its own archaeologist — Geordie Howe — to support its reconciliation agenda.

That move was followed up in 2019 by hiring another archaeologist — Shauna Huculak. Huculak has worked with resource sector and land development clients and with First Nations communities throughout B.C, particularly on the west coast and the Interior.

Her job is to provide technical expertise in archaeological management and support capital projects for the City of Vancouver’s engineering services.

In its description of the new archaeology position, the City of Williams Lake also indicated the job will include the role of emergency planning co-ordinator.

It would a one-year position.

Read more: Artifacts uncovered at Sugar Cane site near Williams Lake could be 4,000 years old


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake teens organize protest in support of Black Lives Matter

Just Posted

Williams Lake aims to hire own archaeologist

Mayor Walt Cobb said the hope is archaelogical assessments will be done in a timely fashion

Williams Lake teens organize protest in support of Black Lives Matter

Everyone is welcome to join in the protest which will get underway at 2 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to ‘get down’

Disaster recovery resources available for CRD residents impacted by flooding

Deadline is Aug. 5, 2020 to apply for disaster financial assistance

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

Most Read