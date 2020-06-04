Williams Lake aims to hire own archaeologist

Mayor Walt Cobb said the hope is archaelogical assessments will be done in a timely fashion

Williams Lake city council announced during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 2, its intention to hire an archaeologist. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is hoping to hire its own archaeologist.

“We have a pretty diverse community and there are lots of different archaeological sites and we need to ensure that we have somebody in place that can do that assessment so we can move projects forward so they aren’t held up,” Mayor Walt Cobb said of the decision when it was made public during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

Development at Boitanio Mall and the Cariboo Heritage Park Society plans to relocate the 153 Mile Historic store to Pinchbeck Hill above the Stampede Grounds have been stalled due to archaeological issues, Cobb added.

“We met with the Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) before Christmas and they indicated they did not want to participate in the archaeological assessment of the properties because they did not want to appear as the bad guy if something was found.”

Responding to the mayor’s comments, Aaron Mannella, WLIB chief administrative officer, confirmed that Sugar Cane Archaeology doesn’t want to participate in assessing the Boitanio Mall area.

“The Williams Lake Indian Band, through Sugar Cane Archaeology, did conduct the archaeological assessment to Pinchbeck Hill and they have also done work on Boitanio Mall,” Mannella said.

“It is correct to say we don’t want to participate on the Boitanio Mall project because it’s a protected area and we are aware of what we would find.”

Mannella said they are in support of development, but not the disruption of grounds that are protected.

“We are generally OK with what they have proposed, but we do want to avoid conflict by participating in that excavation,” Mannella said. “We have tried to align the Janda Group (mall’s owners) with another archaeologist.”

Prior to Boitanio Mall being built in 1974, provincial archaeologists became interested in the site when bones were discovered during excavation of the site by developers.

“By the time the department was notified of the find, the bones had been disposed of and the burial site destroyed, but remains of pit houses and some artifacts were later discovered by local residents on an undeveloped area of the site,” noted the April 4, 1974 edition of the Tribune.

A team of archaeologists from the provincial branch and members of the Sugar Cane community worked at the site to recover artifacts for a month, with the Cloverlawn Development covering the costs of the dig.

In 2016, the City of Vancouver through its Parks Board was the first in Canada to hire its own archaeologist — Geordie Howe — to support its reconciliation agenda.

That move was followed up in 2019 by hiring another archaeologist — Shauna Huculak. Huculak has worked with resource sector and land development clients and with First Nations communities throughout B.C, particularly on the west coast and the Interior.

Her job is to provide technical expertise in archaeological management and support capital projects for the City of Vancouver’s engineering services.

In its description of the new archaeology position, the City of Williams Lake also indicated the job will include the role of emergency planning co-ordinator.

It would a one-year position.

Williams Lake