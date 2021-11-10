Williams Lake 7-Eleven to end postal services

Canada Post looking for new outlet service provider

The postal outlet at the 7-Eleven store will be closing in Williams Lake.

Canada Post said they were informed by the store owner that the 7-Eleven on Proctor Street would no longer serve as a post office and Canada Post says services will cease at this location as of Monday, Nov. 15.

Customers were reportedly notified and directed to the main Williams Lake Post Office at 48 2nd Avenue South, also in the downtown Williams Lake area.

Customers who had a post office box at the Proctor Street location can transfer their service, and receive free mail forwarding service for one year, or receive a refund.

Canada Post said the organization is currently looking for a replacement postal outlet in Williams Lake.

“We regret any inconvenience this is causing to our customers,” said Phil Legault, media relations representative for Canada Post via email.

If customers have questions regarding postal services, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team (1 866-607-6301).



