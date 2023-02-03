Williams Lake city council meets during committee of the whole, Tuesday, Jan. 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake 2022 election mayoral candidates keep campaign spending within limits

Candidates running for mayor had a $12,500 cap

Financial statements are in for candidates in the Williams Lake 2022 election, indicating no one went over the limits set by Elections BC.

Former mayor Walt Cobb’s expenses were the highest at $10,724, followed closely by Mayor Surinderpal Rathor’s at $10,278.65.

Both Cobb’s and Rathor’s amounts fell under the $12,425.40 expense limit set for mayoral candidates in the 2022 general election, as did Jason Ryll’s at $4,144.26 and and Kerry Cook’s at $8,775.64.

WilliamsLake city councillor candidates were permitted to spend up to $6,212.70.

Expense amounts for the councillors elected were Sheila Boehm, $63.55, Angie Delainey, $94.22, Joan Flaspohler, $1,775, Jazmyn Lyons, $1,58.76, Michael Moses, $3,777.38 and Scott Nelson $5,442.60.

Submitted forms from each candidate are available to view on the BC Elections website.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
BC Election 2022

