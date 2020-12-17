Williams Lake Fire Dept. knocks down small fire under bridge

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said crews were called at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

The Williams Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire underneath the underpass on Highway 20 over Williams Creek Thursday just after 4 p.m. (Erick Peterson/Williams Lake Fire Department photo)

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a fire under the bridge where Highway 20 crosses over Williams Lake Creek on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the department was called just after 4 p.m. for an unattended fire under the bridge.

“Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire although heavy smoke was seen in the area the damage appears to be minor,” Peterson told the Tribune.

For several months people have been known to be camping under the bridge.



