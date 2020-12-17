The Williams Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire underneath the underpass on Highway 20 over Williams Creek Thursday just after 4 p.m. (Erick Peterson/Williams Lake Fire Department photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire underneath the underpass on Highway 20 over Williams Creek Thursday just after 4 p.m. (Erick Peterson/Williams Lake Fire Department photo)

Williams Lake Fire Dept. knocks down small fire under bridge

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said crews were called at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a fire under the bridge where Highway 20 crosses over Williams Lake Creek on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the department was called just after 4 p.m. for an unattended fire under the bridge.

“Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire although heavy smoke was seen in the area the damage appears to be minor,” Peterson told the Tribune.

For several months people have been known to be camping under the bridge.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health
Next story
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Just Posted

Williams Lake Special Olympics athletes Ian Stafford (left) and Austin Weber man an information table about the program, and fundraise by selling baked goods and snacks. (Photo submitted)
‘Lives change’: Special Olympics volunteer reflects on program success

“I’m going to miss that [the lifestyle transformations],” she said. “It’s been just amazing.”

The Williams Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire underneath the underpass on Highway 20 over Williams Creek Thursday just after 4 p.m. (Erick Peterson/Williams Lake Fire Department photo)
Williams Lake Fire Dept. knocks down small fire under bridge

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said crews were called at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo) Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in a mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo)
2 Williams Lake men fined for snowmobiling in mountain caribou-protected area

Fines largest imposed in B.C. provincial court related to caribou closures

BCSPCA captured Tara the dog from the outskirts of Likely Friday, Dec. 11 and euthanized her Dec. 16. (Daniela Sullivan photo)
Abandoned Likely dog at heart of school fundraiser euthanized by BCSPCA

School may use the funds raised to help other animals in need

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Most Read