Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department members attend small fire

The fire was at the Pioneer log yard

A fire at the Pioneer Log Yard at Xatsull First Nation north of Williams Lake is out.

Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Elliott confirmed four apparatus and seven firefighters responded to the call at 3:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

The fire was contained to one corner of one log home under construction,” said Elliott. “No one was hurt and we put approximately 2,00 gallons of water on the fire.”

Bryan Reid Jr. of Pioneer said luckily someone in the area saw the fire and he was thankful Wildwood firefighters were able to quickly put it out.

