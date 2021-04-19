The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and BC WIldfire Service on the scene at Hillside Drive in Wildwood on Monday, April 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department attend structure fire

A grass fire spread to nearby shed and travel trailer

Members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department attended a grass fire that spread to a tree, nearby shed and travel trailer Monday, April 19.

Fire chief Brad Elliott said when the department arrived Monday afternoon at the Hillside Drive property in Wildwood, the shed was on fire and had moved to a travel trailer that also suffered some damage.

“We were able to get the fire under control and protect neighbouring structures with help from BC Wildfire Service ground crew of whom we called due to the heavy forest close to the area,” Elliott said.

He said 12 members of the fire department attended the fire.

Williams Lake RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services and Fortis also attended.

David Buechele, a neighbour, sent the Tribune a video of the fire.

Williams Lake

