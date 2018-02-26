Wildfires and floods reponse survey available online

B.C. residents are being encouraged to provide feedback to an independent review of how last year’s wildfires and floods were handled.

Contractors and firefighters go over details Friday, July 13 in Williams Lake during the wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Citizens who lived through last year’s wildfires and floods are encouraged to answer a survey available on the internet.

There have been one-on-one meetings, community engagements will continue with one scheduled in Merritt on Feb. 26 and in 100 Mile House on March 1.

Last fall the provincial government announced it had commissioned an independent review of the flood and wildfire practices in B.C.

The BC Flood and Wildfire Review will examine the 2017 season to determine how the province can better plan for and respond to these events in the future.

In the survey, respondents are asked if they want to comment on the floods and the wildfires or just the fires, and told the review is examining four phases of emergency management including planning and preparedness, prevention and mitigation, response and recovery.

Written submissions are also being accept by mail to 714-744 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1A5 or e-mail to info@bcfloodfirereview.ca up until March 16, 2018.