UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ Lytton wildfire grows to 75 ha

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Nohomin Creek blaze is now a wildfire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The “Out of Control” fire has grown to 75 hectares and is displaying rank three and rank four behaviour.

The Nohomin Creek blaze is considered a rank three or four fire (BC Wildfire)

Lytton First Nation has implemented an Evacuation Order for for First Nations Reserve 23, 27B, 27 and 27A and an Evacuation Alert for First Nation Reserve 9A and 9B.

Contact Bobbi McKay, Lytton First Nation, at 778-254-9754 with questions about the evacuation orders.

Smoke and terrain are reported to be presenting challenges on two flanks of the fire.

The Wildfire service has deployed 32 firefighters, two helicopters and an airtanker.

Additionally, RCMP are on site.

The blaze is currently the province’s only wildfire of note.

Original:

A wildfire has been sparked just west of the Village of Lytton.

Reports first came in of flames and smoke at 12:45p.m. on July 14, across the Fraser River on on the outskirts of town.

A Fire Information Officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre told Capital News that four initial attack crews and two unit crews have been dispatched to the scene. Airtankers and helicopters are responding, while residents in the area are also assisting.

As of 4p.m. on July 14, Director of Fire Centre Operation Rob Schweitzer said that the wildfire is estimated to be 25 hectares in size. B.C. Wildfire is reporting that gusty winds in the area are contributing to the fire’s spread.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District staff said that the fire was human-caused, and started on a large property in Westside. Lytton First Nation has issued an evacuation order for some properties, and will be setting up an emergency services and reception centre.

BREAKING: A Wildfire in Lytton breaks out this afternoon. Smoke can be seen going over the Lytton First Nation Reserve. Appears to be west of Fraser River, near the ferry. pic.twitter.com/xwVtv6oG4C — UBCIC (@UBCIC) July 14, 2022

Lytton First Nation Deputy Chief John Haugen estimates that the evacuation order affects about nine people.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for properties in the area ‘I’.

It is estimated that three structures have been lost so far to the fire.

A 911/landline/internet disruption was also reported by the Fraser Valley Regional District around noon, affecting the areas of Boston Bar, Lytton and Spences Bridge. B.C. Wildfire does not believe that the two situations are related.

Construction and debris-clearing crews have been using heavy machinery throughout Lytton in recent weeks, just over one year after the village was razed by wildfire during the historic 2021 fire season. Schweitzer said that the events of June 2021 are “on the forefront of (B.C. Wildfire’s) minds.”

READ MORE: Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

READ MORE: ‘Our story has to stay out there or we’ll be forgotten’: Lytton resident

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsLytton