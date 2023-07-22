Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt all at different stages of control

The Minnie Creek wildfire remains 10.6 hectares while other fires are held and under control

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire is now being held while the Shrimpton Creek blaze is under control.

Minnie Creek remains at 10.6 hectares. BC Wildfire Services hasn’t updated the fire since Friday night.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Quilchena Creek wildfire has grown to 8.6 hecatres.

Original

One of three wildfires southeast of Merritt has grown significantly.

The Minnie Creek wildfire is 10.6 hectares in size, as of 8:04 p.m. on Friday, July 21. It was discovered seven hours before and was just two hectares in size at the time. It remains out of control.

Southwest from Minnie Creek, the Quilchena Creek wildfire closer to Highway 5A has shown no growth since Friday afternoon but is still deemed out of control. It is 7.1 hectares.

On the south side of the Okanagan Connector, a new blaze at Shrimpton Creek was also discovered on Friday night and is 0.1 hectares in size. It also remains out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

All three blazes were caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. Premier Eby speaks following memorial in Revelstoke for firefighter Devyn Gale

Just Posted

An evacuation alert has been issued for Anahim Lake, while an evacuation order was also issued for two parcels in the area. (CRD map)
Community of Anahim Lake put on evacuation alert due to growing wildfire

United Way B.C. workers were hosting a booth to engage with the central Cariboo community on Friday, Jul 14, 2023 at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market. Kara Byrne, from left, Rachel Allan, and Chelsea Ingram were happy to chat about the Central Cariboo Food Hub, iVolunteer and other United Way B.C. initiatives. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
United Way B.C. comes to Cariboo to support community food security, more

By dialing 2-1-1 people can be connected to services in 240 different languages and dialects. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Phone service connects British Columbians with services via 2-1-1

Oliver Berger gives a good recycling bin the thumbs-up for being full of clean recyclables with very little contamination. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Waste Wise is sifting through your bins for your benefit