Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares

344 properties are on evacuation order because of the fire

  • Jul. 24, 2023 4:30 p.m.
  • News

The wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 2,600 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire was observed at 1,800 hectares last night (July 23) and spread through the morning.

Evacuation orders were expanded around 7:30 p.m. July 23 because of aggressive fire behaviour. A total of 344 properties have been ordered out. Another 157 are on evacuation alert.

Ground crews are working alongside a heavy equipment task force to construct machine guards. Air tankers and helicopters are providing air support.

The lightning-caused fire is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

READ MORE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

