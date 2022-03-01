Wildfire risk reduction work slated for Alexis Lake near Alexis Creek

Aim is to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire

Fuel treatment work is planned for an area near Alexis Lake as shown by the yellow markings on the map. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Work to reduce the risk of future wildfires is set to begin in the Alexis Lake area near Alexis Creek.

The objective of this treatment area is to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire and create a fuel break for where the recreation and rural residences and forest meet.

This will cover an area of approximately 20 hectares.

Wildfire risk reduction activities near Alexis Lake are taking place in the forested area alongside Maindley Road.

Manual treatment with hand crews will be utilized on site. Trails will be closed on days when contractors are working nearby.

Signage and road blocks will be placed on the trails as needed. The project areas will not encroach on private land. A map of the treatment area can be found here: http://ow.ly/QH2W30sceBf

Risk Reduction activities may include: removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs; reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning; thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees; and pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into tree tops.

In addition to making it easier for firefighters to defend the community against future wildfires, these projects will improve the long-term health and resiliency of forests and enhance habitat for mule deer and other wildlife. Other important factors, such as recreational use, riparian areas and cultural values, were considered when planning these projects.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity and burning restrictions, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

READ MORE: Fuel management work underway on outskirts of Williams Lake

READ MORE: 18 BC Wildfire Service firefighters respond to grass fire at Alexis Creek dump



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter