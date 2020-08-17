A view of the Elephant Hill wildfire. (BC Wildfire image obtained through FOI)

Wildfire risk reduction projects begin in Williams Lake

Risk reduction activities in the South Lakeside and Fox Mountain neighbourhoods may include:

Important work to keep people safe by reducing the size and intensity of future wildfires is about to begin in two Williams Lake neighbourhoods.

Risk reduction activities in the South Lakeside and Fox Mountain neighbourhoods may include:

• Removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs;

• Reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning or chipping and grinding the material for off-site use;

• Thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees; and

• Pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into tree tops.

In addition to making it easier for firefighters to defend the community against future wildfires, these projects will improve the long-term health and resiliency of forests and enhance habitat for mule deer and other wildlife. Other important factors, such as recreational use, riparian areas and cultural values, were considered when planning these projects.

Wildfire risk reduction activities on Fox Mountain will take place in the forested area behind homes on Pheasant Drive and Gannet Road. In South Lakeside, work will take place east of Kinglet Road and Fetters Drive and south of Bluff View Drive.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service teams up with Tsilhqot’in National Government for firefighter bootcamp

During this project the Billy Goat, Russet Bluff and Southsyde trails will be closed on days when contractors are working nearby. Signage and road blocks will be placed on the trails during these times. The project areas will not encroach on private land. Signage and road blocks will be placed on the trails during these times.

About 1,200 hectares of land in and around Williams Lake are slated for treatment over the next two years. Work will take place in areas where urban development and forests meets, with priority given to areas close to residences or critical infrastructure, or where steep slopes, weather patterns or fuel hazards could impact fire behaviour.

Many of these locations were identified as treatment priorities in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was developed by multiple agencies, communities and First Nations. Preliminary field work and planning for these projects began in 2019.

Treatments will begin in additional areas of the community throughout 2020 and 2021.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December
Next story
Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Hot weather is currently blanketing the region

Wildfire risk reduction projects begin in Williams Lake

Risk reduction activities in the South Lakeside and Fox Mountain neighbourhoods may include:

Heat warning continues into start of work week in Williams Lake area

Daytime high to reach 30C by late afternoon

Wells Historical Society goes virtual for successful auction

‘Billy Baker’ and ‘Charles Hankin’ introduced lots in online videos viewed thousands of times

Royal BC Museum seeks observations for COVID-19 project

Scientists have coined the phrase “the anthropause” to describe the global slowdown in human activity

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports 10 fires in the last two days

Blues edge Canucks 3-2 in OT to climb back into NHL playoff series

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1; Game 4 Monday

Most Read