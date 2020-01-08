Wildfire risk management information meetings coming up in Williams Lake, Miocene

Ministry personnel will share information on projects and answer questions from the public

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be hosting information sessions in Williams Lake and Miocene to share information on wildfire risk management work proposed for the area. (Monica Lamb Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wildfire risk reduction projects for Williams Lake and surrounding area will be the focus of a community meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at city hall. A second community meeting will be held in Miocene on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the community hall.

Organized by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and Rural Development, the meeting is open to everyone and will begin at 7 p.m.

Risk reduction projects are planned to reduce the size and intensity of future wildfires in the urban wildland interface and make it easier for firefighters to protect the community.

After a presentation about the projects, there will be a question and answer period, as well as information made available about FireSmart for residents keen to reduce wildfire hazards on private property.

According to the ministry website, bout 1,200 hectares of interface land will be treated in total. Project areas include:

South Lakeside neighbourhood

Williams Lake River Valley

Highway 97 South corridor from Broadway Avenue North to the White Road area

Highway 97 North corridor near the Williams Lake Regional Airport

Soda Creek Road and MacKenzie Avenue North area

Fox Mountain, including the Centennial Drive, Eider Drive and Pheasant Drive areas

west side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gibbon Road) and east side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gun A Noot Trail)

Chimney Valley Road

Horsefly Road and Spokin Lake Road junction (Dewar Lake area)

“Many of these areas overlap the priority treatment areas identified in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was developed by multiple agencies, communities and First Nations,” the website notes. “Ministry staff will continue to work closely with residents and First Nations as these projects get underway.”

