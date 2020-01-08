Wildfire risk management information meetings coming up in Williams Lake, Miocene

Wildfire risk reduction projects for Williams Lake and surrounding area will be the focus of a community meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at city hall. A second community meeting will be held in Miocene on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the community hall.
Organized by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and Rural Development, the meeting is open to everyone and will begin at 7 p.m.
Risk reduction projects are planned to reduce the size and intensity of future wildfires in the urban wildland interface and make it easier for firefighters to protect the community.
After a presentation about the projects, there will be a question and answer period, as well as information made available about FireSmart for residents keen to reduce wildfire hazards on private property.
According to the ministry website, bout 1,200 hectares of interface land will be treated in total. Project areas include:
South Lakeside neighbourhood
Williams Lake River Valley
Highway 97 South corridor from Broadway Avenue North to the White Road area
Highway 97 North corridor near the Williams Lake Regional Airport
Soda Creek Road and MacKenzie Avenue North area
Fox Mountain, including the Centennial Drive, Eider Drive and Pheasant Drive areas
west side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gibbon Road) and east side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gun A Noot Trail)
Chimney Valley Road
Horsefly Road and Spokin Lake Road junction (Dewar Lake area)
“Many of these areas overlap the priority treatment areas identified in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was developed by multiple agencies, communities and First Nations,” the website notes. “Ministry staff will continue to work closely with residents and First Nations as these projects get underway.”
