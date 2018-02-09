Producers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are encouraged to attend Ministry of Agriculture information sessions in Alexis Creek and Williams Lake next week. Photo submitted

Wildfire recovery meetings for producers coming to Cariboo Chilcotin

Meetings will be held in Alexis Creek and Williams Lake next week for producers to learn more about the Ministry of Agriculture’s AgriStability Enhancement program

Producers in the Cariboo Chilcotin continue to face challenges presented by last year’s west spring and unprecedented wildfires.

To help them work through those challenges, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture will be at Alexis Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and in Williams Lake on Thursday, Feb. 15 to meet with producers.

Ministry representatives will be conduct information sessions in both communities about the new 2017 BC AgriStability Enhancement program that created to help producers throughout the province deal with numerous challenges including a wet spring, winter freeze, excessive heat and wildfires.

Information sessions will provide an overview of the program, steps to apply and an opportunity for question and answers.

Representatives will also be available for one-on-one sessions by appointment; and encourage people to book an appointment at the information session or by calling 1-877-343-2767.

“The meeting will give producers an opportunity to discuss their individual operation, understand the program obligations and make an informed decision to enrol,” ministry spokesperson Dave Townsend noted in an e-mail. “The program specialists can assist filing for enrolment and interim benefits.”

Wildfire recovery meetings for producers coming to Cariboo Chilcotin

