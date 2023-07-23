East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

Evacuation alerts were issued by TNRD, CSRD, and Adams Lake Indian Band

  • Jul. 23, 2023 10:40 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The East Adams Lake wildfire is nearly 1,800 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was very active yesterday. The terrain is preventing safe access for ground crews to fight the fire and ground personnel will only respond to the fire when it is safe to do so.

ORIGINAL 9:40 a.m

The East Adams Lake wildfire, north of Chase continues to grow and is estimated at 724 hectares.

The fire has been burning since July 12. BC Wildfire Service says terrain has been a challenge for ground crews to access the blaze.

A single property was placed on evacuation alert on July 20 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an alert on the same day for properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road. Alerts are also in place in Adams Lake Indian Reserve.

