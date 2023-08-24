Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Wildfire near Armstrong held at 1.7 hectares

Baker blaze in Spallumcheen with challenging terrain had firefighters shuttled in by helicopter

Firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze burning in Spallumcheen.

The Baker Forest Service wildfire is held at 1.7 hectares.

Located near Kendry Creek, the fire was sparked Monday, Aug. 21 by lightning (suspected).

“Due to the challenging terrain; helicopters have been shuttling in the firefighters to undertake ground attack along with aerial helicopter support to battle this fire,” the Township of Spallumcheen said.

Four attack crews provided ground coverage supported by two helicopters Wednesday morning.

“The cooler wet weather has helped crews manage the fire and work the perimeter which has allowed them to get a better idea of the size,” Spallumcheen reports.

The Township thanks BC Wildfire crews “who are working this extremely difficult fire for your dedication and quick response which has helped to prevent a rapid spread of the fire and keep our community safe.”

READ MORE: 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

READ MORE: RCMP condemn self-declared convoy that wanted past Shuswap wildfire blockade

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held
Next story
13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Fraser Bjornson is training for Tour de North, a Cops for Cancer fundraising ride across northern B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Fraser Bjornson is your friendly neighbourhood police officer

Image of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Cory Erlandson)
TNRD confirms 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire

Lauren Pinette captures silver in trick skiing at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton Aug. 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)
Pinettes, Rankin winners at Canadian National Water Ski Championships

The Wild Chickens slo-pitch team were the B division champions in the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Year-End Tournament. Mason and Lynnea Leah, back row on shoulders. Daryl Taylor, next row from left, Collin Leah, Kiel Bouchard, Josh Duncan and hidden is Shaun Morphet. Middle row standing are Cindie Walsh, Amy Morphet, Nicole Leah, Vince Noskey, Pete Bowman and Michelle Noskey. Darron Campbell, front row from left, Kalli Campbell, Rachel Lyric and Dez Wycotte. Shawn Lewis in front. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Rowdies rise to the top at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament