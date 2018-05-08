Wildfire Information Expo coming up May 30

Community members are invited to join neighbours, colleagues and friends at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30 for a Wildfire Information Expo and free family barbecue.

The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will host the expo from 3 to 7 p.m., with a free community barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition, a number of informational talks will be offered throughout the day in the Gibraltar Room (times and topics to be confirmed).

The event will recognize the outstanding efforts of Williams Lake and area citizens during the 2017 wildfire season.

“The thing that still stands out for me is that everyone came together and got themselves out of town in an orderly fashion,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “It is something I feel really proud about — it really showed the character of the people who call the Williams Lake area home. This event is a thank you to everyone who simply stepped up for the community and did what needed to be done.”

“If there ever was something to celebrate, it is how our communities pulled together during the wildfires last summer and supported each other through our recovery. We hope you join this event to celebrate our resiliency and honour everyone who contributed or stepped up throughout the emergency response in a variety of ways,” added CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

The Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will host a number of information tables to address topics such as fuel reduction and management plans in and near our communities; reducing potential impacts of wildfire on home and property; post-wildfire rehabilitation processes; potential post-wildfire hazards on the landscape, and wildlife management after a wildfire.

The event is also aimed at addressing community mental health and well-being concerns, and providing recovery information and updates. Health and wellness agencies like the Canadian Red Cross, Emergency Social Services and the Canadian Mental Health Association will be in attendance to answer questions and provide links to services in the community, with a focus on mental health and well-being.