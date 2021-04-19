British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wildfire fanned by winds near Merritt prompts evacuation alert

BC Wildfire Service says the suspected human-caused blaze was fanned by winds

A wildfire burning near homes in B.C.’s southern interior has prompted the first evacuation alert of B.C.’s barely three-week-old wildfire season.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert for the small community of Canford and for homes in a subdivision about 12 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

The BC Wildfire Service says the suspected human-caused blaze was fanned by winds after being sparked on Sunday and now covers an estimated one square kilometre.

It is one of about a dozen wildfires reported Sunday from southern Vancouver Island to the Prince George and Cranbrook regions.

The wildfire danger rating has been ranked at low to moderate for much of the province, but several days of unseasonably warm weather has the potential to rapidly dry undergrowth as snow melts.

Environment Canada says record temperatures were set in 11 B.C. communities on Sunday, including a high of 28.4 C in Pemberton, and while conditions in Merritt remain warmer than usual, below freezing temperatures overnight could help crews tame the nearby fire.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prescribed burns planned for Boitanio Park, Stampede Grounds, Chimney and Felker rec sites
Next story
New online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

Just Posted

This map shows the different levels of alert for flooding in the Cariboo. The Nazko River and its tributaries are currently in a flood warning, the highest level of alert. (River Forecast Centre)
Nazko River under flood warning

Rest of the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake at lowest advisory level

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: A nod to tradition

Cutting connections with the U.K. wouldn’t be one of my priorities

William Belleau, right, poses with actor Anthony Hopkins during the filming of Blackway in Vernon, B.C. in 2016. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc’s William Belleau cast in Martin Scorsese film

Latest role adds to list including The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Blackway, The Killing and Frontier

Williams Lake hockey players and brothers Chase Dubois (left) and Daine Dubois cross the border back into Canada after spending their school and hockey seasons in the U.S. at the University of Alaska and the Long Island University, respectively. (Photo submitted)
Outdoor b-ball, hockey game provides fun afternoon for 150 Mile youth

Noticed by a group of after-school-care students, the boys simply invited them to join in on the fun

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Vaccines, and contemplating the next few months

I will still be careful; even with the vaccine aboard there could still be a small risk

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New figures show Canadian housing prices outpacing those in other developed countries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian housing prices fastest rising in the world

Relative to 2000, housing prices have risen by a factor of more than 2.5

Russ Ball (left) and some of the team show off the specimen after they were able to remove it Friday. Photo supplied
80-million-year-old turtle find on B.C. river exciting fossil hunters

Remains of two-foot creature of undetermined species will now make its home at the Royal BC Museum

Joudelie King wants to get out and live life to the fullest, but there are places she can’t go because they don’t meet her accessibility needs. (submitted photo)
New online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

The myCommunity BC map provides accessibility info for nearly 1,000 locations in the province

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Wildfire fanned by winds near Merritt prompts evacuation alert

BC Wildfire Service says the suspected human-caused blaze was fanned by winds

The Rogers logo is photographed in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Rogers investigating after wireless customers complain of widespread outage

According to Down Detector, problems are being reported in most major Canadian cities

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
National fitness group condemns unlicensed Kelowna gym’s anti-vaccine policy

The Fitness Industry Council of Canada says Flow Academy is shining a negative light on the industry

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Nothing stopping provinces from offering AstraZeneca vaccine to all adults: Hajdu

Health Canada has licensed the AstraZeneca shot for use in people over the age of 18

Most Read