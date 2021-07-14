Wildfire emergency operations centre activated in Williams Lake

The centre is housed at the Fire Hall, activated due to the serious risk of a wildfire

The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to support and monitor fire activity within the region.

As of Tuesday, July 13 the fire danger rating in the Cariboo Chilcotin was listed as high or extreme, meaning forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires can start quickly, spread rapidly and challenge suppression efforts.

“At this time there is no immediate threat to any structures or property within City boundaries,” stated a July 14 Williams Lake news release.

The EOC is operating inside the Williams Lake Fire Hall, and can be reached at 250-392-4321.

The Cariboo Regional District encourages residents to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

