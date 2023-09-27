Hot spots from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burn in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hot spots from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burn in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wildfire danger drops, bans lift as B.C. gets cooler, wetter

6 wildfires of note still burning across province, majority in the Prince George fire district

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says the fire danger rating across most of the province has dropped to low or very low as cool, damp fall weather arrives.

The wildfire service says there have been no new fires in the last 24 hours, and of the 384 active fires burning in B.C., roughly three-quarters are ranked as under control or “being held,” meaning they are not likely to spread.

Six highly visible or potentially threatening blazes are still listed as fires of note, with four either in or straddling the Prince George fire centre in central and northern B.C.

A fifth blaze, the 174-square-kilometre Kookipi Creek fire, is just north of Boston Bar, in the Fraser Canyon, and the sixth is the 168-square-kilometre Hell Raving Creek fire in the west Cariboo.

Cooler conditions mean all open fire prohibitions, including a ban on campfires, lifts on Wednesday in the Coastal Fire Centre, while the Kamloops Fire Centre removes its campfire ban on Thursday.

The wildfire service says there have been just over 2,200 wildfires across B.C. since the season began on April 1, charring almost 25,000 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland, making it B.C.’s worst-ever wildfire season, easily surpassing the previous record of 13,540 square kilometres burned in 2018.

READ ALSO: Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Previous story
6-month conditional sentence for B.C. woman who started 2 wildfires
Next story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Just Posted

A collision at Third Avenue and Borland Street in Williams Lake slowed traffic as the scene was cleared off of Third the afternoon of Sept. 27. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake collision cleared quickly from Third Avenue

Evacuation alerts for the Hell Raving Creek, Twist Creek and Horn Lake areas due to wildfire have been lifted Sept. 27. (CRD image)
3 evacuation alerts lifted for West Chilcotin area

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

Students in the WITT program in the mechanical shop at Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
TRU in Williams Lake Women in Trades students well underway