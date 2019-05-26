A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., in a Saturday, May 25, 2019, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

Crews battling an enormous wildfire just outside the small northern Alberta town of High Level are bracing for what could be a dangerous wind shift today.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town, and has grown to just over 1,000 square kilometres.

More than 360 firefighters, including many who have come from outside Alberta, are on the fire lines and also in High Level working to protect property and infrastructure. They are supported by at least 28 helicopters as well as various types of heavy equipment.

The winds have been blowing the fire away from High Level, but the forecast is calling for a wind shift that could push the flames back towards the town. High temperatures and a lack of any rain in the forecast are also likely to increase the fire threat.

Officials have said the approximately 5,000 people who have been evacuated from the area should not expect to return before sometime later this week and that provincial emergency funds for their gas, food and other expenses should be available by Monday.

READ MORE: Emergency funds for High Level, Alta. evacuees to start flowing by Monday

READ MORE: Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tornado kills 2 people and injures 29 others in Oklahoma

Just Posted

BC livestock joining fight to protect communities from wildfires

“It’s an intriguing model that I’m hopeful will become a mainstay:” minister of agriculture

Special air quality advisory issued in Cariboo due to Alberta wildfire smoke

Environment Canada will provide an air quality update on Monday, May 27.

Lakers Car Club celebrating 25th annual Spring Roundup

On Third Avenue North from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 200 cars will be on display

RANCH MUSINGS: As we prepare for planting

This year we say how much garden can we handle with just ourselves and some family help

Track and field athletes reveal community spirit

Sheppard pointed to acts of genuine kindness during the two-day event as his highlights

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

Most Read