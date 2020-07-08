Wildfire crews to burn Fox Mountain fuel management woody debris

Burning could begin as early as July 8 and go until as late as Sept. 29

BC Wildfire crews slated to begin burning woody debris piles generated by fuel treatment work done on Fox Mountain to reduce wildfire risk. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake’s Fox Mountain in the near future due to fuel management work done to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.

Firefighting crews will begin burning woody debris piles as early as July 8 until as late as Sept. 29, the BC Wildfire Service noted in a news release Wednesday, adding personnel will be on site with firefighting equipment to monitor and control these burns at all times.

Part of ongoing fuel management projects, Cariboo Fire Centre crews have piled up the accumulated debris at the treatment location.

This treatment covers about 20.4 hectares north of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive.

By removing this material, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.

The piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation, and are considered Category 2 open fires and will comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

