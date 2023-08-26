BC Wildfire Service said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire closes highway near B.C.-Yukon border

DriveBC says Highway 37 is closed in both directions

A wildfire in northern B.C. has closed a section of Highway 37 near the Yukon border.

BC Wildfire Service said the province would proactively be shutting down Highway 37 Friday night (Aug. 25) as an increase in temperatures and shifting winds were expected to roll in. The fire was predicted to reach the highway.

DriveBC said an update on the highway was expected at 8 a.m. Saturday, but it still listed Highway 37 as closed at 9:20 a.m.

BCWS said the Little Blue River wildfire is located west of Highway 37, approximately 40 kilometres north of Good Hope Lake and 40 kilometres south of the Yukon border. It is 36,501.8 hectares as of Aug. 25, and it was first discovered on July 26.

The wildfire is burning out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsYukon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Accused’s lawyer suggests to dead teen’s mother they had a poor relationship

Just Posted

Chanelle and Donna (pictured) are the mother-daughter duo behind Hixon Falls Company and uses Sprout Kitchen for their production. (Photo submitted)
Turn your dreams into reality: Quesnel food hub Sprout Kitchen is a commercial-grade kitchen

In natural habitats, black bears are active during the day. However, they often become nocturnal to avoid contact in areas with high human activity, such as dumps and campsites. (Samantha Holomay--Black Press)
Don’t leave the fruits of your labour to the bears

Const. Anne Bock, right, from the Quesnel RCMP and Supt. Peter Wharton from Prince George Sheriffs are two of this year’s main leaders of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North, with its training run this week from Quesnel to Barkerville. (Photo submitted)
Cops cycling through Cariboo for cancer, Quesnel to Barkerville

Judy and Joe Gerich spend about six months of the year living at Quesnel Lake. They spend their winters in Lumby. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake)
Golden wedding anniversary for Quesnel Lake junction couple