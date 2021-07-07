Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

Wildfire burns close to homes off Highway 5A near Kamloops

The blaze is located near Trapp Lake between Kamloops and Merritt

A wildfire has broken out near Trapp Lake off Highway 5A, between Kamloops and Merritt.

The blaze sparked about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames are growing close to homes surrounding Trapp Lake.

BC Wildfire is on scene with air tankers, dropping water on the blaze.

According to a witness, people were packing up and leaving their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued an official statement of evacuation.

The estimated size is not yet known, neither is the cause of the fire.

