Wildfire burning west of Hope along Highway 1

No current threat to homes in the region, say officials

There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

A wildfire is burning west of Hope Friday morning.

The District of Hope issued a notice that explains the fire is in the Flood Falls area. It is currently being responded to by District Fire Services and BC Wildfire. The fire has been burning since sometime overnight. BC Wildfire has listed the fire as human caused.

There is no threat identified for residents in the Silver Creek Area at this time, they said.

The public are reminded to keep the Flood Falls Road area clear for responders.

A BC Wildfire map shows the location of the fire at Flood Falls Trail near Hope Friday morning (Sept. 9). (BC Wildfire map)

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

More to come.

READ MORE: Police cleared in death of man who fell from Mission Bridge

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Breaking Newsfire