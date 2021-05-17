Wildfire at Kleena Kleene under control: BC Wildfire Service

The fire is listed as human-caused

Crews battle a fire at Kleena Kleene over the May 15, 16 weekend. (Chris Cczajkowski photo)

A wildfire located approximately five kilometres west of One Eye Lake near Kleena Kleene is listed as under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered Saturday, May 15, and covers approximately 15 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service listed the caused of the fire as human-caused. A neighbour in the area said it was the result of a brush fire getting away.

Area resident, wilderness dweller and author Chris Czajkowski photographed the BC Wildfire Service’s efforts to get the fire under control over the weekend, which included airtankers dropping fire retardant.

Currently the fire danger rating in the Chilcotin is considered low and moderate.

