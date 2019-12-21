A snowstorm Thursday evening in Williams Lake blanketed the city in several centimetres of the white stuff. Angie Mindus photo

White Christmas for sure in Cariboo Chilcotin, but no new snow expected in the days ahead

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 15 cm of snow fell over the lakecity

Once residents and road crews finish cleaning up from Thursday’s unexpected snowfall, there is no snow in sight in the weather forecast for Williams Lake for the next week, according to Environment Canada.

Daytime temperatures will remain between -2C and -4C throughout the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud. Christmas Day will see a high of -6C and a low of -15C.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 15 cm of snow fell in the evening over the lakecity, leaving roads slippery and snow-covered.

On Friday and, still into Saturday, DriveBC is warning motorists that heavy snowfall is occurring and expected to continue through the day for many routes in southwest B.C.

Read More: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

“Consider alternate plans if travelling in southwest B.C. via Highway 1, 3, 5, 5A and 97C and Highway 1 east of Sicamous to Alberta,” states DriveBC Saturday morning.

For the Cariboo, conditions are compact snow with slippery section for most area roads.

Environment Canada’s historical data for Williams Lake in the month of November shows the total snow amount was 3.6 cm, while total rain was 17.6 mm. The average temperature was -1.3C.

