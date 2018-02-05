Where’s a sand truck when you need it?

Northbound traffic detoured along Broadway Avenue as trucks get stuck on highway

Highway traffic, including this northbound semi, was rerouted onto Broadway Avenue North Monday afternoon while truck drivers were stuck in the lanes heading up the hill neat the Carson Drive intersection. Angie Mindus photos

Weather and road conditions got the best of some highway truck drivers Monday afternoon.

At least three semis were stuck in the northbound lane on Highway 97 heading up the hill in Williams Lake just before the Carson Drive intersection.

Extremely icy road conditions coupled with fresh snow brought the truckers to a standstill as Williams Lake RCMP briefly closed the section of the highway so drivers could safely get their chains on and clear the road.

Traffic was detoured onto Broadway Avenue, from Proctor Street to the intersection with Carson Drive.

Just as the last truck was getting unstuck, a sand truck with a plow arrived on scene to make the area safe for drivers.

Road crews have been busy trying to just keep up with all the snowfall since yesterday.

