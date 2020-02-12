Wet’suwet’in Solidarity Action protest planned for outside Williams Lake RCMP detachment Wednesday

Wetsuwet’in Solidarity Action protests are being planned for Williams Lake Wednesday and Thursday. (Facebook photo)

A ‘Wet’suwet’in Solidarity Action’ event is planned for Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Feb 12.

The event is gaining steam on social media and is calling for a ‘peaceful protest outside the Williams Lake (RCMP) station’ along Borland Street starting at 10 a.m.

A second protest is also planned for Thursday, Feb 13 from noon until 2 p.m.

The protest is being planned as a show of support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who have been blockading against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

More to come

