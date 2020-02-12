Wetsuwet’in Solidarity Action protests are being planned for Williams Lake Wednesday and Thursday. (Facebook photo)

Wet’suwet’in Solidarity Action protest planned for outside Williams Lake RCMP detachment Wednesday

Protest planned for 10 a.m. Feb 12

A ‘Wet’suwet’in Solidarity Action’ event is planned for Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Feb 12.

The event is gaining steam on social media and is calling for a ‘peaceful protest outside the Williams Lake (RCMP) station’ along Borland Street starting at 10 a.m.

A second protest is also planned for Thursday, Feb 13 from noon until 2 p.m.

The protest is being planned as a show of support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who have been blockading against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Read More:B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

More to come

